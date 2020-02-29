Gwyneth Paltrow and her close friend, Kevin Keating, played a game of "The BFF Test with Gwyneth Paltrow" for a video posted to Netflix’s official Twitter account, where she admits that Shallow Hal is her least favorite movie of her filmography.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Paltrow asks Keating if he knows her least favorite performance from her career, to which he responds, “Shallow Hallow?"

Paltrow nods accepting his answer.

“I’m not sure who told you to do that one, but it wasn’t me,” he says. “That was before your time! See what happened? Disaster.”

As pointed out by People, Paltrow has spoken about her struggle working on Shallow Hal before. During a 2001 interview with W magazine, she explained why the experience was so stressful for her:

“The first day I tried [the fat suit] on, I was in the Tribeca Grand and I walked through the lobby,” she said.

“It was so sad; it was so disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese. I was wearing this black shirt with big snowmen on it. For some reason, the … clothes they make for women that are overweight are horrible. I felt humiliated because people were really dismissive.”

Keating appears on Paltrow's new Netflix show The Goop Lab.