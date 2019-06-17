Millions of Canadians took to the streets of Toronto today to celebrate the Toronto Raptors and their first ever NBA championship. Fans were incredibly excited about the Raptors huge win which saw players like Kawhi Leonard shine out on the court. Unfortunately, what was supposed to be a large celebration, has reportedly become a nightmare as gunshots were fired near the back of Nathan Phillips Square. According to Global News in Canada, one woman was injured in the alleged shooting and is currently being treated by paramedics.

Toronto Star reporter Bruce Arthur says the shots occurred way at the back of the festivities meaning many people are unaware that the shooting took place. One witness says they heard four shots go out and that people have been running away from the parade. Arthur says that police and sirens arrived on the scene in the immediate aftermath of the gunshots.

So far, the Toronto Police are reporting that they don't know what the injuries are to the woman but can confirm that she is being taken care of.

As of right now, Raptors players are on stage at the front of Nathan Phillips Square where they are giving speeches to the crowd.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this situation.

UPDATE: Two people are in custody and two victims are being treated for serious injuries.