The city of Toronto has waited 24 years for this day.

The Raptors will celebrate their first-ever NBA championship on Monday with a parade through the streets of Toronto during the day, while the party is expected to carry over deep into the night. The parade will start at Exhibition Place at 10am, then the team will make their way to Nathan Phillips Square for a celebration rally at 12:30.

On Sunday, Toronto mayor John Tory revealed that today will be known as "We The North Day," in honor of the Raptors' dethroning the Golden State Warriors as NBA champs.

You can check out some clips from today's festivities thus far, as well as the live stream video embedded below.