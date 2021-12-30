We're not sure what went down at Mr. Alex Jewelers when Gunna paid a visit, but a clip online has had fans talking. News about the YSL rapper being involved in altercations aren't common, so when an eight-second video began to circulate online surprised the public. The rapper wasn't throwing fists or catching any hits, but it looks as if his security was doing most of the regulating.

In the clip, Gunna looks to be at Mr. Alex Jewelers in Miami. It's a hot spot for artists and entertainers, so it isn't surprising to see him patronizing the shop. However, the video shows a security guard viciously manhandling an unidentified man—more specifically, picking the man up and body-slamming him to the ground.



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

What led up to the altercation is unclear, but Gunna, who is seen in the clip wearing a purple striped 'fit, hovers as security not only slams the man to the ground but attempts to further control him after the man curls up to protect himself from any potential blows. When he hit the floor, the impact was so hard that the man's shoes flew off.

The public has stormed social media with reactions to both the fight and Gunna's outfit, so check out the video and some commentary below.