It feels like it was just yesterday that Beyoncé shared her ad campaign for her latest Ivy Park collection, but we’re already seeing the iconic pieces from this drop appear in the Instagram photos of some of the most stylish celebrities, including Mr. “Drip Influencer” himself, Gunna.

“Put That Shit on and Never Take it Off ! SLATTy,” he captioned the post, which included a video of him shouting out the “Crazy In Love” singer. “They asked me what I had on, I told ‘em ‘Ask Beyoncé,’ because she sent me this coat,” he said with a smile before turning around to give us a full look at the garment.

In case you missed it, this time around the mother of three went for more of a preppy vibe, naming her drop Halls of Ivy and describing it as a “figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be…Halls of Ivy is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome.”

