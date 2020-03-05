Gunna and Young Thug are hitmakers in their own right but when they team up, it's trouble. Thug's track record with Gunna is damn-near flawless at this point from "Chanel" to "Oh Okay." 2019's Drip Or Drown 2 produced the single, "3 Headed Snake" which became one of the most popular songs on the project. Over a year after its release and the two have another certified hit in their hands. According to chart data, the single has moved the equivalent of 500,000 units in the United States, making it eligible for a RIAA gold certification.

While Gunna is still collecting new plaques for his collection, he's readying a new campaign for his forthcoming project. Most recently, he released a trailer for "Wunna" which included a snippet of music. Apparently, he has some new music arriving tonight so keep your eyes peeled for that. Chances are its a new single since he confirmed the long-awaited single, "Pull Up Wit Ah Stick" is due out soon. Perhaps that will mark the first single off of his upcoming project.

As for Young Thug, he's been steadily promoting 2019's So Much Fun. Although he's teased a new project titled Punk, Thugger has yet to share any solid details about the project to the public.

Keep your eyes and ears peeled for more music from both Thug and Gunna.