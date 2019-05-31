Gucci Mane Drops "Love Thru The Computer" Ft. Justin Bieber

Guwop has joined forces with the Biebs for their rap-pop single "Love Thru The Computer." The track samples Zapp & Roger's 1986 classic hit "Computer Love," and on the track, Gucci Mane raps about searching for his "Mrs. Perfect." He opens by talking about being behind bars while thinking about scheming once he was released, but then while flipping through a magazine he came across a woman that he needed to be with.

Bieber adds his autotuned vocals into the mix as he talks about linking up with a woman via a laptop. The light-hearted, bounce-influenced single is a crossover that both artists' fans can enjoy. It's safe to assume that the only love, computer or otherwise, that Gucci has been receiving has been with his wife Keyshia Ka'Oir. The hip hop couple can't help but share their happily in love status on social media as they are not shy about showing off their affections. Check out Gucci and Justin Bieber's collaboration and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Lookin' through this magazine, she was so fine

Pretty brown, black b*tch with a draft pick

High, yellow thick chick with an accent (Yellow)

I told her, I ain't ever seen another cuter (No)

Good brain, she don't even need a tutor (Wow)