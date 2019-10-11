mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane Continues "Woptober 2" Roll Out & Calls On Lil Baby For "Tootsies"

Erika Marie
October 11, 2019 03:31
Another one from Guwop.


As the release of Woptober II approaches, Gucci Mane continues to fuel the hype fire by dropping another single. He recently offered up "Big Booty" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and "Richer Than Errybody" with DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy, and on Friday Guwop delivered "Tootsies" with Lil BabyWoptober II will be the second musical offering from Gucci Mane in 2019, as he previously released Delusions of Grandeur over the summer, an album that debuted in the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart.

Gucci has been on the top of his game both personally and professionally, so it's hard to believe that at one point in his career, he struggled to get anyone in the industry to work with him. "For so many years I was black-balled, you know what I’m saying," the rapper previously shared in an interview. "I felt like I had to scrape to get my foot in the door. It’s like, look at me now. Damn, I out-lasted all my peers, I out-lasted all the critics, you know." Check out "Tootsies" and let know if you're feeling Gucci Mane and Lil Baby's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

Roll wit' some hot boys like I'm Juvie
I'm on that dumb sh*t like I'm bougie
I just spent twenty-six thousand in Gucci

