While Avengers: End Game is being prepped for re-release, fans are chatting about the return of Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol 3. There is no certainty with regards to the film's release, when the movie will begin shooting or whether Thor will be apart of the new film, considering the Avengers' ending. When asked about it, Chris Hemsworth told Cinema Blend: "I’ll work with any of those guys." Additionally, for some time now, the movie has been getting some attention because of its rumored name. Gossip indicates that the GotG, Vol. 3 will be named Asgardians of the Galaxy with reference to Hemsworth's character of Thor. Director and writer James Gunn has since given a bit of insight into what is going on because fans are freaking out.

Gunn has shared a screenshot of his direct messages on Instagram wherein a devoted fan wrote to him on numerous occasions to beg the director not to name the upcoming film Asgardians of the Galaxy. The director took a break from The Suicide Squad to make things perfectly clear for everyone. "Don't worry," read the text which appeared on top of the direct messages the director received. Thus, we may not have many details, but we know for sure the latter won't be the name.

