Avengers: Endgame may be headed back to theaters this weekend with an unfinished deleted scene to help break the all-time box office record, but that’s not stopping it from hitting Blue-Ray & DVD soon. On Wednesday, Marvel announced that Avengers: Endgame will be released Digitally on July 30th and on Blu-ray on August 13th, making that a fairly short wait between the film’s late April theatrical release.

As expected, both the digital and the Blu-ray release of Endgame come packed with special features, from documentaries to six deleted scenes. Owners of the digital release will be treated to an exclusive bonus featured titled Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance, which promises to track Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's relationship throughout the MCU.

To coincide with the announcement, Marvel also dropped a brand new trailer as well, which you can see for yourself (below). Check it out and look for the movie to hit DVD & Redbox at the end of July. Will you purchasing the film when it becomes available?

