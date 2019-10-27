Guapdad 4000 Connects With E-40 & Nef The Pharoah On "Going Through It"

Guapdad 4000 has been one to look out for this year. Although he already had a major buzz established, the release of his new project Dior Deposits is only going to strengthen it. He had a spot on ROTD III and has developed a strong relationship with Drake. He's one of the hottest young artists out right now. He released his long-awaited project on Friday which included a slew of appearances from some of the biggest artists in the game.

Track 3, "Going Through It" is a collaboration that Guapdad has with two hometown heroes -- E-40 and Nef The Pharoah. The song has a smooth R&B vibe to it while the three artists detail struggles that they dealt with coming up.

Peep the collaboration between them below.

Quotable Lyrics

I be goin' through all kinda shit

I can’t trust my baby mama, n***s counterfeit

These hoes be thinking that I love them, I don't love that bitch

I wonder if I take a fall or I'm gon’ keep it lit

