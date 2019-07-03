While business around the U.S. are winding down heading into the extended Fourth of July weekend, the Memphis Grizzlies front office is still hard at work, wheeling and dealing. Just hours after the Grizz got rid of Chandler Parsons in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Memphis pulled off another trade - this time with the Phoenix Suns.

According to Woj, the Grizzlies will be receiving Josh Jackson, second-year point guard De'Anthony Melton, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 conditional second-round pick, in exchange for veteran Kyle Korver and second-year point guard Jevon Carter.

The move was necessary for Phoenix, as they had clear up enough salary cap space by July 6 to officially sign Ricky Rubio and re-sign Kelly Oubre. As Woj notes, Phoenix is expected to waive Korver, with the Bucks, Lakers and Sixers among the teams interested in signing him.

The Suns selected Josh Jackson fourth overall out of Kansas in the 2017 NBA Draft. Last season he averaged 11.5 points to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The 22-year old was recently arrested at Rolling Loud Music Festival, and then accused of getting his four-month old daughter high a few weeks later.