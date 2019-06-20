Josh Jackson got into some trouble a couple of weeks ago when he was arrested at Rolling Loud for trying to force his way into a VIP area without a real pass. The Phoenix Suns player was eventually released although the incident was pretty embarrassing when you consider what went down. Well, things have gotten even worse for Jackson as just weeks after his arrest, he is being accused in family court of getting his 4-month old daughter high on Marijuana.

If Jackson were to be found guilty of this, he could be looking at some minor jail time and could even lost custody of his daughter, which would certainly be an unfortunate situation. The 22-year-old has been a bit of a distraction since entering the league and with these accusations piling up, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Suns take action at some point.

Last season, Jackson averaged 11.5 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 2.2 turnovers which was a slight dip in production from last season. The Suns will be drafting sixth overall tonight so perhaps the team will be looking to replace Jackson if they don't feel like he is worth keeping on the roster.

Either way, it's an unfortunate situation for a player who was believed to have a lot of potential.