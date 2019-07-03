The Chandler Parsons era in Memphis has finally come to an end.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Atlanta Hawks have agreed to take on Parsons, while trading Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee to the Grizzlies.

Parsons, who will make $25 million this season, originally inked a four-year $94.4M deal with the Grizz in 2016 but never lived up to that contract due to a number of knee injuries. The 30-year old forward appeared in just 95 games over his three seasons in Memphis, averaging just over seven points and under three rebounds per game.

That said, Atlanta is reportedly willing to give him a shot as they rebuild around their young core.

Wojnarowski writes:

"The Hawks are building around young players, but are open to giving Parsons an opportunity to earn a role in his final year under contract. If another team shows interest in signing him, a contract buyout always remains a possibility."

Hill, who was acquired by the Hawks on draft night in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, averaged 4.3 points per game in 43 appearances last season. Plumlee averaged 4.4 points per night in just 18 games for the Hawks last year. Both players are entering the final years of their contracts as well.