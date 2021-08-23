New Shady Records signee GRIP is about ready to deliver his brand new album I Died For This!?, his first release since joining Eminem's label. Set to arrive this coming Friday, August 27th, GRIP has officially come through to reveal both the album artwork and the tracklist to his upcoming body of work.

Clocking in at seventeen tracks, I Died For This!? also features additional guest appearances from an impressive supporting cast. Unsurprisingly, one such guest is none other than label boss Eminem, who was recently confirmed to be appearing on the song "Walkthrough." Another lyrical heavy-hitter holding it down is Royce Da 5'9", as well Wiley From Atlanta, Wara, Dead Cassettes, Tate228, Big Rube, Ahyes, Kaynellz, and Kenny Mason.

Given the stage-show-gone-awry motif that GRIP's appears to be rolling with on the album artwork and "Enter Stage Right" intro, it's not entirely surprising to see him finding a kindred spirit in Em, who tackled such themes on Encore. In fact, as revealed in a new interview with Complex, it was GRIP's thematic and conceptual driven approach that caught Em's attention in the first place.

"We all got excited about GRIP after we heard Snubnose,” Eminem tells the publication. “It was really refreshing to hear a new artist so focused on making a conceptual project and it caught my attention.”

Check out GRIP's I Died For This!? tracklist below, and sound off if you'll be tuning in when the album arrives this coming Friday.