Atlanta lyricist Grip recently joined the ranks of Eminem's Shady Records, which currently houses Boogie, Conway The Machine, and Bad Meets Evil. Grip celebrated the deal with the release of his new single "Gutter," a distorted display of clever bars and visceral intensity. Should you be interested in seeing what Grip is about, check that out right here.

Given that the Shady partnership was announced alongside a picture of himself and Em in the studio, many were quick to flood the rapper with questions surrounding a potential collaboration. Evidently, it would appear that one is on the way, as confirmed by Grip himself. The Shady Records-centric website Southpawers actually shared a screenshot of an exchange between Grip and a fan, in which the former confirms an upcoming duet between himself and Slim.

When the fan asks if he plans on dropping the Em-assisted track anytime soon, Grip reveals that he's saving it for the album. It's unclear as to whether or not the pair have already whipped up the song in question, but it will be interesting to see what the pair manage to cook up. It's certainly not the first time Em has worked with an Atlanta artist, having appeared alongside T.I. on "Touch Down" and "That's All She Wrote."

Keep an eye out for more news on Grip's upcoming Shady Records album, which should presumably drop after Boogie and Conway The Machine fire off their anticipated releases. To learn more about Em's new signee, check out our complete guide to Grip right here. Are you excited for Grip's Shady Records debut?

