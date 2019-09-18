Grafh Revisits 50 Cent & G-Unit Beef On "So Brooklyn" Freestyle

It's never a great idea to take aim at 50 Cent but Grafh doesn't give a f*ck. There's been tension between the two ever since Chaz Williams began managing Grafh after managing Fif. Although neither party haven't had any public disputes recently, Grafh's hopped on the "So Brooklyn" challenge and revisits his beef with Fif as well as G-Unit. He doesn't necessarily make any wildly disparaging remarks but he says enough that would warrant some sort of response from Fif. He also shows love to Chaz Williams on the track while flexing his lyrical prowess.

Grafh is the latest to hop on the "So Brooklyn" instrumental that Fab and Casanova initially made poppin'. Since then, we've gotten a ton of remixes from G Herbo, Young M.A., and more.

Quotable Lyrics

God bless his sons and kiss his nieces

When I get the bag, I'mma make sure his kids receive it

I'm not one of them rappers with fake Jesus pieces

How could you look at your chain and still believe in Jesus?