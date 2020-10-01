Gorrilaz Release New Song "The Pink Phantom" With 6LACK & Elton John

Well, here's an eclectic collaboration if ever you've seen one.

The Gorillaz have been releasing some incredible music as of late, unlocking their album piece-by-piece, which includes some unexpected team-ups. We've seen them release new material with ScHoolboy Q, slowthai, Octavian, and more. Today, they come through with their most ambitious collaboration yet, working with Elton John and 6LACK on the brand new "The Pink Phantom".

From the first season of Song Machine, which will be out this month, the Gorillaz have officially released their new single "The Pink Phantom", which starts with a verse from the legendary Elton John before he bounces ideas off of 6LACK. Their voices together are unanticipated but, as he does with every feature, 6LACK came through and matched up with the all-time great.

Listen to the new song below and watch the video. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I tried to get to Atlanta

On a peach blossom highway

I'm trying to put these pauses out of mind

In a sky made of diamonds

Where the world fell silent

I'll be waiting for you on the other side