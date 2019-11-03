Good Girl Rolls Out New "Misery" Track

R&B group Good Girl has returned to share their newest offering in the form of their "Misery" song. The new track is an ode to moving on from an old love once and for all as the color-coded charisma of Bobbie Michelle, Megan Nicolle, Arielle Belle, and JL shine through.

"We're really big on confidence and being true to yourself—girl power, black girl magic," Bobbie tells Flaunt Magazine. "We want everyone to be able to relate to our music, and for it to be timeless as well."

For the span of their career as a unit, official releases from Good Girl have been few and far in between. "Misery" arrives as just the follow-up to last year's "I Can Be Yours" single featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. There is not yet any indication to when a full-length effort will arrive, but for now, get into "Misery."

Quotable Lyrics

I loved you before

Not no more

It's the same old shit and I ain't wit it

You should've never did it

I want you to admit it.