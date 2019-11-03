mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Good Girl Rolls Out New "Misery" Track

Milca P.
November 02, 2019 23:01
25 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Misery
Good Girl

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Good Girl touches down with new selection.


R&B group Good Girl has returned to share their newest offering in the form of their "Misery" song. The new track is an ode to moving on from an old love once and for all as the color-coded charisma of Bobbie Michelle, Megan NicolleArielle Belle, and JL  shine through.

"We're really big on confidence and being true to yourself—girl power, black girl magic," Bobbie tells Flaunt Magazine. "We want everyone to be able to relate to our music, and for it to be timeless as well."

For the span of their career as a unit, official releases from Good Girl have been few and far in between. "Misery" arrives as just the follow-up to last year's "I Can Be Yours" single featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. There is not yet any indication to when a full-length effort will arrive, but for now, get into "Misery."

Quotable Lyrics

I loved you before
Not no more
It's the same old shit and I ain't wit it
You should've never did it
I want you to admit it.

Good Girl
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  25
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Good Girl Songs new song misery rnb r&b
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Good Girl Rolls Out New "Misery" Track
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject