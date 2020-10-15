Before Tyler, the Creator was modelling for Gucci ads, he had legions of teenagers clamoring to buy Supreme hats just to try to replicate his look.

He's always been an eccentric dresser, and his GOLF le FLEUR* line gave him the perfect opportunity to explore his creativity within the fashion world.

With a series of collaborations with Converse under his belt, Tyler returns with the Gianno OX.

The Gianno OX arrives in two colorways, Evergreen and Lavender, with the suede uppers fully dyed in the respective shade. The shoes also feature reflective accents on the tongue and upper, as well as mesh on the collar.

The shoes are finished by a chunky yellowed midsole, which gives the shoes a distinctive vintage look that is very much on brand for GOLF le FLEUR*.

Both colorways are currently available on Converse's website for $130 USD but you can also check out pictures of the shoebelow. Will you be copping these or skipping? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse