Big night for music and ~FASHION~.
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night (Jan. 26). The event was tinged with sadness as the passing of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash was announced just a few hours before airtime. This loss weighed down even harder on those in attendance, as they sat in the Staples Center, which the evening's host, Alicia Keys, aptly described as the "house that Kobe built". However, everyone tried to transpose their sadness into a celebration of life and one of its greatest joys: music.
Billie Eilish had a record-breaking night, being the youngest artist to win in all four of the Grammy's major categories. Tyler, The Creator, J. Cole and 21 Savage all took home their first prizes from the Recording Academy. YG sidestepped a questionable arrest on Friday to partake in a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle alongside Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, John Legend, Kirk Franklin and DJ Khaled. Overall, the affair was filled with highlights, another of which were the outfits that the stars rocked on the red carpet. Here's a roundup of some of our favorite looks.
Lil Nas X
Big Freedia
YBN Cordae
Swae Lee
DaBaby
YG
Saweetie
Guapdad 4000
Tyler, The Creator
FKA twigs
H.E.R.
EARTHGANG