Tyler, the Creator has been dominating the fashion space as of late with his signature GOLF le FLEUR* brand which has a healthy mix of clothes and shoes. When it comes to the footwear aspect of his brand, Tyler has been collaborating with Converse which fits his aesthetic perfectly. There have been quite a few GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse models to come out over the last two years and now, yet another is making its way to the market.

In the images below, you can see a pink and light blue version of the Converse Chuck 70 which has Tyler's signature flowery aesthetic. What's interesting about these is "GOLF le FLEUR*" is written in blue furry material on the back heel and the sides. This creates an interesting look that we haven't really seen before from Tyler's Converse collaborations.

According to Sneaker News, these can be purchased right now on Converse.com for $135 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these or if they're a skip for now. Tyler always comes through with some heat so stay tuned for information on more GOLF le FLEUR* releases.

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse