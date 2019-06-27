Tyler, the Creator is one of the most fashion-oriented artists out there and his efforts with his signature brand GOLF le FLEUR* prove that. Whether it be through his shoe collaboration with Converse or the clothes themselves, you can always expect some pretty colorful offerings from Tyler. Today, the Igor rapper dropped the video lookbook to GOLF le FLEUR's* spring/summer 2019 collection and so far it's looking pretty great.

There are some pretty interesting accessories included in the collection such as leather clutch bags, driver's caps, thick-rimmed acetate sunglasses, dog collars, and even a shoe horn. As far as the clothes are concerned, there are some relaxed jeans, cardigans, collared shirts with flowery patterns, and even collaborations with Dr. Martens and Lacoste.

The video itself is nicely shot as it features the models walking down some white wooden steps onto a riverside dock. It feels like the sun is setting in the background which adds to the calming aesthetic of the lookbook. Tyler himself stars in the video and at times, it shows him riding in a boat along the river.

Overall, it's a pretty artsy video that does a great job at showcasing all of the clothes that will be featured in the latest collection. According to Hypebeast, the entire collection will hit GOLF’s website on Saturday, July 6th.