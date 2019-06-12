GoldLink Taps Pusha T For Two-Headed "Coke White / Moscow"

Last night, GoldLink came through and dropped off Diaspora, a musically diverse project featuring assists from Tyler, The Creator, Khalid, Jay Prince, and Pusha T. And while there's much to enjoy throughout GoldLink's vision, there's something refreshingly raw about hearing Pusha T go off for a solid minute.

Given the song's title and Pusha's own storied reputation, it's easy to venture a guess as to what his chosen subject matter may be. Yet damned if he doesn't do it well, retaining the same cold charisma he's displayed throughout his career. "You can be the mayor when the whole city owe ya," he reflects. "We 'bout it, 'bout it like them No Limit soldiers, this ice cream man, kilos go for lower."

As the beat switches into the up-tempo "Moscow," GoldLink tags in with his own take on the topic. Employing rapid-fire flow and a uniquely controlled cadence, GoldLink's verse may very well be the highlight, should we be keeping score. "RCA made a monster, new coat crocodilian," he spits. "Do this song for the kids, show these little motherfuckers how we living, real drug dealer shit, trappin' out apartment buildings."

Quotable Lyrics

RCA made a monster, new coat crocodilian

Do this song for the kids, show these little motherfuckers how we living

Real drug dealer shit, trappin' out apartment buildings