GoldLink Drops Eclectic "Diaspora" Project

It's been a month since GoldLink first shared the artwork to his album Diaspora, an image that was reportedly taken by Hailey Bieber. The DMV artist has been relatively quiet over the last few years since he released his critically-acclaimed debut album At What Cost back in 2017. His 3x platinum hit "Crew" was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance at the Grammy Awards, making GoldLink an artist to watch.

Diaspora is a versatile record that appeals to R&B, soul, dancehall, and hip hop audiences alike. "Days Like This" with Khalid is a mellow vibe before the energy of "Zulu Screams" makes you want to get on the dancefloor. His collaboration with Pusha T on "Coke White/Moscow" is a standout on Diaspora that has an underground hip hop feel where Pusha just lets himself go lyrically. The album also includes features from Tyler, The Creator, Jay Prince, Wizkid, WSTRN, Jackson Wang, Lil Nei, Maleek Berry, and Bibi Bourelly. Check it out and let us know your favorite tracks.

Tracklist

1. error (Intro)

2. Joke Ting

3. Maniac

4. Days Like This ft. Khalid

5. Zulu Screams ft. Maleek Berry & Bibi Bourelly

6. More Album

7. Coke White/Moscow ft. Pusha T

8. U Say ft. Tyler, The Creator & Jay Prince

9. Yard ft. WSTRN

10. Spanish Song

11. No Lie ft. Wizkid

12. Tiff Freestyle

13. Rumble ft. Jackson Wang & Lil Nei

14. Nike Swoosh