The Golden State Warriors have today unveiled six different uniforms to be worn in the 2019-20 season as the team moves into their new home, the Chase Center, in San Francisco.

The most notable uniform of the six revealed on Tuesday is the Warriors "Classic Edition" San Francisco uniform that pays homage to the uniforms worn by the Warriors when the franchise relocated from Philadelphia to San Fran in 1962.

Among the new uniforms revealed today are the familiar white and blue jerseys that don't look all that different, except for some subtle updates to the logo, showcasing a "more accurate portrayal of the Bay Bridge." Additionally, the Warriors have tweaked their black "The Town" jerseys, as well as their gold "The City" and "The Bay" uniforms.

Take a look at all six of the Warriors uniforms in the tweets embedded below.

In addition to the new arena and uniforms, the Warriors' roster will also have a whole new look and feel in the upcoming season. As part of Kevin Durant's move to the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State acquired another All Star guard in D'Angelo Russell, who will team up alongside two-time MVP Stephen Curry while Klay Thompson recovers from his ACL injury.

The Warriors will open the 2019-20 season on October 24 as they host the Los Angeles Clippers at the Chase Center in San Francisco.