Godzilla: King Of The Monsters recently hit theaters and the box office numbers are in. Considering the streak of previous installments, precisely predecessors the 2014 Godzilla which scored $93 million dollars in the box office and the 2017 Kong Skull Island which nailed a $61 million dollar debut, the King of The Monsters film did not do as well as expected. According to Variety, the monster sequel clocked in a mediocre debut of $49 million dollars. Though the domestic sales are disappointing, the franchise is expected to do much better internationally as seen in previous installments. Based on its opening weekend, King Of The Monsters thus far collected $130 million at the international box office and so for a total of $179 million dollars globally.

Moreover, the audience consisted of mainly older men with 59% of viewers being over the ages 25 and 67% of these viewers being male. The movie benefited from a star-studded cast which included Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Bradley Whitford and was directed by Michael Dougherty. The Godzilla release still managed to own the box office in general with the recent releases of the Blumhouse's Ma which resulted in an impressive $18.2 million based on $5 million production budget. Additionally, Paramount's Rocketman landed third place with $25 million dollars.

[Via]