Giveon Provides Immaculate Vibes On "All To Me"

Giveon has been a busy man as of late as he continues to be praised by some of the biggest artists out there. His smooth brand of r&b is something to behold and over the past year, he has released two EPs in Take Time and When It's All Said And Done. Recently, Giveon decided to merge these projects with When It's All Said And Done... Take Time. There is one new track to be found here call "All To Me" and as one can imagine, it's a continuation of his crisp songwriting and fantastic singing.

With this track, Giveon delivers a gorgeous love song where he is down-tuned vocals are on full display. He delivers a more lowkey approach all while bringing out some vibes that are perfect for any weekend spent indoors. Giveon has yet to disappoint and this new song is yet another example of what he can bring to the table.

Quotable Lyrics:

Oh, he still don't make you feel beautiful (Ooh, ooh-ooh)

I know, but I do, just know I got you (Ooh, ooh-ooh)

He still don't even give you enough (Ooh, ooh-ooh)

It's true, in my room, I ain't gon' stop you (Ooh, ooh-ooh)