Giveon Combines "When It's All Said And Done" & "Take Time" To Create One Full-Length Project

Giveon has been on fire lately, thanks to his incredible 2020 releases Take Time and When It's All Said And Done. A few weeks ago, the Long Beach native blessed Tiny Desk with a soulful at-home concert, and this weekend, the singer-songwriter is up for a Grammy. On Sunday, Giveon will finally find out if his seminal project Take Time will earn him the award for Best R&B album, but for now, the breakout star is taking a moment to celebrate his Grammy-nominated record ahead of the one-year anniversary of its release.

Today, Giveon has shared When It's All Said And Done... Take Time, an amalgamation of last year's projects Take Time and When It's All Said And Done. The original 12 songs released across those two projects are present on Giveon's latest release, but he also surprises fans with a new song at the conclusion of When It's All Said And Done... Take Time, titled "All To Me."

In regards to the new release, Giveon took to Instagram to share the following message, "The anniversary for the release of Take Time is creeping up on us all....what a year it’s been. My first two EPs were stories about a chapter in my love life. The bright spots and the nuisances. I really just used music as a vehicle to exhibit all of my vulnerabilities and truths... the fact that so many people are moved by my stories leaves me speechless everyday. I’m beyond grateful and blessed to have you all along every step of the journey."

Giveon finished his statement by hinting at a new chapter in his career, saying, "I decided to combine both of my first two eps into one project: When It’s All Said and Done... Take Time. I also added a new song to the project... the end of a chapter means the start of a new one.."

Revisit Giveon's 2020 musical output and hear his new track "All To Me" on When It's All Said And Done... Take Time.

Tracklist:

1. The Beach

2. World We Created

3. Take Time (Interlude)

4. Favorite Mistake

5. This Ain't Love

6. Heartbreak Anniversary

7. Like I Want You

8. Vanish

9. When It's All Said And Done

10. Still Your Best

11. Last Time (feat. Snoh Aalegra)

12. Stuck On You

13. All To Me