Athletes across all sports are expected to maintain a level of professionalism regardless of the context. Whether you're injured or an active member of the roster, you are expected to represent the organization you play for with a certain level of class. Today, New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins got caught for doing the complete opposite of that.

According to ESPN, Jenkins was suffering through an ankle injury and couldn't participate in the team's practice. Instead of observing the on-field activities, Jenkins hopped on Twitter and began posting stats about how good the Giants defense has been. When pressed by a fan about the team's win-total, Jenkins clapped back with a derogatory term and went back and forth with a fan.

Following his tweeting spree, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was asked about Jenkins' actions and as you can imagine, he wasn't very amused with them. "I was just made aware of it as I was going through the injury report, and he shouldn't be tweeting during practice," Shurmur said.

Jenkins has been known to go off on social media in the past so these comments aren't too surprising coming from him. Regardless, the Giants will probably be coming through with some punishments of their own, very soon.