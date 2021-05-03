Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about the greatness of Kevin Durant after leading the Bucks to a 117-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Sunday. The duel between two of the league's best stars came down to the final moments, but Durant missed a game-tying three-point shot with 3.6 seconds remaining.

“What he does is unbelievable,” Antetokounmpo said. “Being 6’11, being able to shoot over everybody, and the way he can handle the ball and get to his spot to rise up is unbelievable. One of the best I’ve ever seen in my life. I looked up to him my whole life. … But different games. I like playmaking. I enjoy finding my teammates, putting them in positions to be successful. I love shot-blocking. Like, it’s different games. But you have to appreciate players like that, you know, because you don’t see them often.



Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Antetokounmpo added that he takes an immense amount from Durant's game and implements elements of it into his own game: "It’s one of a generation talent, and for sure, personally, I try to steal as much as I can from his game and as much as I’m capable of doing. Cause there’s some stuff that only he can do. But he’s a great player to watch and growing up I always looked up to him.”

Antetokounmpo finished the contest with 49 points outmatching Durant's 42 points.

With the victory, the Bucks are now just 2.5 games back from the Nets and are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference Standings.

