While the Milwaukee Bucks have been enjoying quite a bit of success this season, their biggest star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a plethora of injuries that have kept him out of the lineup. His most recent injury was a right ankle sprain that had many fans worried whether or not Giannis was dealing with something greater. After all, he just signed a supermax deal with the team in hopes of someday winning a title with the team that drafted him.

Luckily, Bucks fans got some great news recently as it was revealed that Giannis would, indeed, get to play on Sunday as the team takes on the Brooklyn Nets. He is currently listed as probable and considering what kind of competitor he is, this certainly means that there is no way he ends up not playing.

The Bucks currently sit third in the Eastern Conference and for now, they remain an underrated contender in the conference. Teams like the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers are getting all of the love but if they somehow succumb to lower seeds, the Bucks could emerge as darkhorse championship contenders.

If you're Giannis, this is the exact position you want to be in, moving forward.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images