Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently one of the best players in the NBA and when it comes to endorsements, he is treated like it. Giannis is currently in the midst of a deal with Nike and just a couple of years ago, he unveiled the Nike Zoom Freak 1 which was a solid entry into the signature sneaker space. In 2020, Giannis came through with the Nike Zoom Freak 2, and later this year, the Zoom Freak 3 is expected to hit the market.

Now, Giannis is looking to get into a similar market as LeBron, by showing off a sub-model that will be part of a new line that is separate from his Zoom Freak offerings. This new shoe is called the Nike Giannis Immortality and as you can see, it is a cross between a lifestyle shoe and a basketball sneaker. From the chunky midsole to the mesh upper, this sneaker has a few tricks up its sleeve, and we're sure it's going to attract some eyes, especially when you look at this stealthy black colorway.

For now, a release date has yet to be announced so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike