Giannis Antetokounmpo has quickly become one of the biggest names and recognizable faces in sports. His incredible play on the basketball court has made him a fan favorite in the NBA and the Milwaukee Bucks are championship contenders because of how dynamic he is. Due to his large stature and nationality, Giannis has been dubbed as the "Greek Freak" and the nickname has already reached icon status. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that some less than reputable people have tried to profit off of his likeness.

A couple of months ago, Giannis sued Viral Style for selling hoodies and other merch that had his logo on it. The original lawsuit was for upwards of $2 million and according to The Blast, Giannis has now reached a settlement. In court documents, it states: “Plaintiff Giannis Antetokounmpo, through his undersigned counsel, hereby gives notice that the above-captioned action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice against the defendant, Viral Style L.L.C. as the parties have reached a settlement.”

For now, the details of the settlement have not been determined but this stands as a huge win for Giannis who doesn't need any off-court distractions right now. Thanks to the settlement, he can focus his attention to winning an NBA title with the Bucks.