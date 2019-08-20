Back in July, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo filed a federal lawsuit against Pennsylvania-based artist Jinder Bhogal accusing him of infringing on his trademark for his nickname “Greek Freak." Giannis claimed the artist was selling merchandise on his website using his nickname. However despite firing off cease and desists to the man, he continued to sell the rip-off merchandise anyways. So as a result, The NBA star sued him seeking $2 million per infringement and an injunction to prevent the man from continuing to sell the products.

Well fast forward two months later, and the two sides have settled on the lawsuit The Blast reports. Giannis Antetokounmpo has reached a deal with the artist to drop the lawsuit, although we don’t know what that figure or amount of money was.

Earlier this week, both parties had requested an extension of time “because the parties have agreed to a settlement in principle and are currently negotiating the terms of a settlement agreement and dismissal. An extension of time will thus aid in resolving this dispute without further litigation. Plaintiff has consented to this extension.” It appears that extra time worked and the parties were able to resolve all their issues with the settlement.

[Via]