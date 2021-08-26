Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been a big wrestling fan and whenever he has the opportunity to go to a match, he takes it in full stride. Things are a bit different now for Giannis as he is now an NBA champion and also a Finals MVP winner. He is perhaps the biggest celebrity in the history of Wisconsin sports, and when fans see him out and about, they can't help but go wild.

Last night, Giannis showed up at Milwaukee's American Family Field as the stadium was hosting a massive AEW event. AEW is in the midst of taking over the WWE and with Giannis attending their event, there is no doubt they got some great promotion. As you can see below, Giannis was in the stands going crazy after every move.

Giannis also got to get in the ring at one point, and the crowd was going wild. He climbed the ropes with a belt and as you can see, he was having the time of his life. While getting out of the ring, Giannis almost had an unfortunate accident, but the crisis was eventually averted.

Afterward, Giannis got to link up with legendary wrestlers like Sting and Chris Jericho, which must have been a huge moment for him as a wrestling fanatic.

Needless to say, Giannis has been extra busy throughout the last few weeks and as the season gets closer, his schedule is only going to get busier.

