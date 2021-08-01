Giannis Antetokounmpo shocked the world this season as he was able to defy the odds and with the NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis' 50-point performance in Game 6 was truly phenomenal and it was good enough to get him the Finals MVP trophy, for all of his hard work throughout the series against the Phoenix Suns. Now, Giannis is back home in Greece, and he is celebrating his time off with his family and friends.

The Greek Freak is a massive superstar in his native country and there is no doubt that fans are excited to see him back home. Greece has never had a player of Giannis' caliber before, and it's likely he won't have to pay for a single meal during his stay in the country.

Recently, Giannis was asked by journalist Harris Stavrou about whether or Giannis thinks he is the face of the NBA right now. Surprisingly, Giannis shut the question down quickly as he said that he doesn't care about such a designation. In fact, he would much rather have other NBA stars get that title.

"I don't care about being the face of the NBA. KD or Harden can be. I want to be with my kids and my family, I want to win and enjoy the game. I want to be Giannis the hard worker," Antetokounmpo said matter of factly.

Giannis is one of those players that prefer to remain lowkey, and you have to respect it given everything he has accomplished. His legacy is bulletproof at this point, and no one will be able to take his championship away from him.