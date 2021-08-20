Giannis Antetokounmpo is having the greatest summer of his life as he just came off of a huge win in the NBA Finals. Giannis now has a championship to his name and fans are expecting him to come out even harder next year. After capturing an NBA Finals MVP trophy as well, Giannis is now looked at as one of the faces of the league, and he has the salary to match.

Just last year, Giannis signed a five-year $228 million extension, and now, he is looking to put that money to good use. According to the Milwaukee Brewers, Giannis will now become a minority stake owner in the team, which is pretty massive news for all parties involved.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Giannis has dedicated his life to the city of Milwaukee, and now, he will be giving back in a pretty massive way. The Greek Freak has been on the receiving end of this kind of deal, as Aaron Rodgers is a minority owner in the Bucks. Either way, this will certainly help get Giannis' feet wet in the sports ownership world, and it certainly stands to make him a lot of money.

Numerous players throughout the NBA have been using their wealth in a positive way, and we're sure this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Giannis' business endeavors.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images