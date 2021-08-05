Giannis Antetokounmpo has had an amazing start to his NBA career as he already has two MVPs, a defensive player of the year award, multiple first-team all-NBA honors, an NBA title, and even a Finals MVP trophy. At just 26 years old, Giannis has already won what takes some players a whole career to accomplish. There is no doubt that he is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and moving forward, he could very well find himself becoming the face of the league.

After winning the championship just a couple of weeks ago, Giannis has been spending a lot of time in his native Greece. Giannis has preached the importance of his home country on numerous occasions, and it would only make sense that he's there to celebrate the biggest triumph of his career.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

In a tweet posted by the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis could be seen surrounded by his brother's Kostas and Thanasis on the beach, where fans were hanging out in the background. Of course, Kostas won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers last year, while Thanasis was on the Bucks during their title run. Among the three brothers was the Finals MVP trophy as well as the Larry O'Brien trophy. Needless to say, they have a family full of winners.

There is no telling whether or not any of these brothers will ever win another title. Regardless, they've accomplished so much and you can truly tell how much this experience means to all of them.