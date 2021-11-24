Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a tremendous year of basketball as the Milwaukee Bucks are the defending NBA champions. They have gotten off to a bit of a rough start this season, mainly due to injuries to some of their best supporting players. The championship hangover has proven to be a real thing for the Bucks, however, with Giannis on the roster, there is no doubt that this team can turn it around and become contenders again once the postseason rolls around in April.

As for Giannis' world outside of the court, he has been living his best life. The Bucks superstar recently got to attend a Harry Styles concert, and he has also been making appearances at wrestling events that always put a smile on his face. Yesterday, however, Giannis discovered one of life's simplest pleasures, albeit, just a tad late.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

While taking to Twitter, Giannis made the revelation that a child had just put him onto the concept of dipping your Oreos in milk. Of course, this is something we all did as kids, however, Giannis is only getting around to it now. Luckily for him, he is already a big fan of it.

"You won't believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk... mannnnn game changer," he wrote.

As they say, better late than never.