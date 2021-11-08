Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the entire NBA and he certainly knows how to put the team on his back and win big games. In fact, that is exactly what happened last season as the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title against the Phoenix Suns. Giannis was crowned Finals MVP, and the Bucks run is still considered to be one of the better ones in recent memory.

Today, Giannis and his teammates are in Washington, DC to visit President Joe Biden with the Larry O'Brien trophy. The Bucks are the first NBA team to go to the White House since 2016, and it is a joyous occasion for everyone involved.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

TMZ was at the event to greet players as they made their way to the White House, and one of the cameramen decided to go up to Giannis and ask him to show off his ring. The Bucks superstar happily obliged and showcased a gorgeous diamond-encrusted piece that has the Bucks logo right in the middle. These championship rings keep getting better and better, and Giannis certainly has some hardware that he will remember for the rest of his life.

You can check out what the piece looks like, in the video down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the basketball world.

