Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off of a very impressive season where he won the NBA championship while also claiming Finals MVP. He is one of the best players in the world right now and to start this season, he has picked up from where he left off. He is making it look very easy right now and there is no reason why the Bucks can't replicate some of the success they had last season.

While Giannis is working very hard on the court, he is also having some fun off of it. Giannis has been very open and vocal about the music he likes, and it just so happens that he is a big fan of none other than former One Direction member Harry Styles. In fact, Giannis was recently at Styles' concert and had some humorous thoughts about it on Twitter.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

"I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me," he wrote. "I’m a big fan, what a great performer." Someone then posted underneath Giannis' tweet with a video of him vibing out at the concert while sitting down. Giannis had a big smile on his face, and you can tell it was quite the experience for him.

Perhaps next time Styles is in Milwaukee, he can bring Giannis up on stage. The Greek Freak would be welcomed with open arms no matter where he goes, and we're sure it would make for a truly awesome moment.