Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the entire NBA and in some people's eyes, he is top three in the league right now. No matter how you feel about Giannis, there is no denying his talent and everything he means to the Milwaukee Bucks organization. In a recent interview, the team's general manager Jon Horst confirmed the team would offer him a five-year, $247 million supermax deal in 2021 and that they would commit to him long term.

So far, Giannis has given no indication that he would want to leave the Bucks and even seems committed to spending his whole career there. The Greek Freak doesn't seem like the kind of player to up and leave just for the chance of playing with a super team. Despite this, according to Ramonda Shelburne, the Golden State Warriors are rumored to be considering a run at Giannis once he hits the free agent market.

"The Warriors have always been a big threat to go after Giannis," Shelburne said on The Jump. "One, he's friends with Steph Curry. He has that same agency... It would be a difficult construction to make happen, but that is that one looming threat. And it comes down to what kind of guy is Giannis. What does he want his legacy to be."

If the Warriors do get Giannis, that would cement them as being one of the most resilient franchises in the league when it comes to forming super teams. It would take a lot for this to happen although the very idea of it should scare NBA fans.

[Via]