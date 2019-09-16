Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will "of course" be receiving a historic supermax contract extension as soon as he's eligible.

During a recent Bucks Town Hall event with fans. Bucks general manager Jon Horst stated the obvious when asked about the status of the Greek Freak's new deal.

“First of all, the answer for now is that we can’t talk and negotiate anything,” Horst said at a recent town hall event in Milwaukee. “So Giannis, basically, a year from now will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he will be offered a supermax extension.”

The 24-year old superstar still has two years left on his four-year, $100 million contract, but Milwaukee will be able to offer him a staggering five-year, $247 million supermax in the summer of 2020.

Antetokounmpo posted career highs across the board last season with 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists, to go along with 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He led the Bucks an NBA-best 60-22 record during the regular season and the team is poised to make another run at the Eastern Conference Finals and beyond next season.

The Bucks will open the 2019-20 campaign on the road against the new-look Houston Rockets on October 24.