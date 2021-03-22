Over these last few days, it seems as though every single superstar in the NBA has suffered a big injury. On Saturday, LeBron James suffered a sprained ankle and on Sunday, LaMelo Ball fractured his wrist. Even Kevin Durant has been hit with the injury bug as the Nets superstar is dealing with a lingering hamstring problem. Now, the latest player to suffer an injury is none other than Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, Giannis is actually dealing with a sprained left knee, which means he will now have to miss some valuable time out on the court. In fact, Giannis has been ruled out of tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers, which means the Bucks are going to be a man short against a team that has proven to be scrappy.

At this stage, there is no real timeline for when he will be back on the floor, although with the Bucks in third place in the Eastern Conference, there is no real reason to rush him just yet. There is still plenty of time before the start of the playoffs, and it seems likely that Giannis will be back sooner rather than later.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images