The Milwaukee Bucks have now won 11 of their last 12 games and have moved up to 3rd in the Eastern Conference, but star Giannis Antetokounmpo says the national media is not giving them the attention they deserve. He explained that he actually prefers the lack of coverage following the Bucks' 120-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday.

"We don't play for people to talk about us. I kind of like it. I just want to be left alone. I never liked bright lights," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "I never liked people talking about us. It just adds pressure to me and my teammates to come in and do what we do. I kind of like to be under the radar and we just come in, enjoy one another, enjoy playing basketball and we're just getting the job done. But, yeah, there's gonna be times they're gonna talk about us, there's gonna be times they're not gonna talk about us, but personally, as I said, I just like being under the radar."



Rob Carr / Getty Images

The reigning MVP was on a tear on Saturday, finishing with 26 points, 15 assists, and 8 rebounds. The Bucks are now just two games out of first place in the Eastern Conference Standings.

The NBA Playoffs are set to start on May 22nd.

