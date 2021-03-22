LeBron James was one of the latest NBA superstars to go down with the injury bug over the weekend as he sprained his ankle in a game against the Atlanta Hawks. LeBron was immediately in pain and after trying to put some weight on his foot, he decided to leave the match and never came back. Last night, LeBron was in a walking boot on the sidelines as his team took on the Phoenix Suns, and at this point, it's clear that the superstar has a long road ahead.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, LeBron will have to miss "several weeks" with this injury, which means you won't be seeing him on the court any time soon. This could be a two-month wait for Lakers fans, especially since the team doesn't want to rush LeBron back if they don't have to.

"Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now," LeBron wrote after the injury. "The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left."

The Lakers are in third in the Western Conference although, over the next month or so, fans can expect them to be closer to the bottom half of the playoff contenders. It wouldn't be shocking if the team fell close to eighth in the standings, especially with Anthony Davis out as well.

