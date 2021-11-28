mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ghostface Killah Shares "I Got Soul" Freestyle

Aron A.
November 28, 2021 11:59
2.7K Views
52
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

I Got Soul Freestyle
Ghostface Killah

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Ghostface Killah shared two new songs for Thanksgiving weekend.


New music from Ghostface Killah appears to be in the immediate pipeline. The rapper appeared alongside Raekwon for a four-hour interview on Drink Champs where they discussed everything from their beginnings in Staten Island to the hilarious feud involving Action Bronson. However, prior to the appearance, Ghost confirmed that he had a new album on the way which would be entirely produced by Kanye West and Mike Dean with a 2022 release date set.

We've yet to hear anything off of the album but Ghostface Killah kept his promise on Thanksgiving weekend and provided fans with some new music. "I Got Soul" was released alongside the Raekwon-assisted, "Bob James Freestyle" on DSPs. The solo cut finds Ghostface breezing through the soulful production with lavish flexes of wearing Donald Duck Gucci pajamas on the Gulf Of Mexico.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Tanning off the Gulf of Mexico
Pan-seared Salmon steaks and mixed vegetables
Donald Duck Gucci pajamas
Four hundred thousand the cubes is all diamonds

Ghostface Killah
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  2
  2
  2.7K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ghostface Killah
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ghostface Killah Shares "I Got Soul" Freestyle
52
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject