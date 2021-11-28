Ghostface Killah Shares "I Got Soul" Freestyle

New music from Ghostface Killah appears to be in the immediate pipeline. The rapper appeared alongside Raekwon for a four-hour interview on Drink Champs where they discussed everything from their beginnings in Staten Island to the hilarious feud involving Action Bronson. However, prior to the appearance, Ghost confirmed that he had a new album on the way which would be entirely produced by Kanye West and Mike Dean with a 2022 release date set.

We've yet to hear anything off of the album but Ghostface Killah kept his promise on Thanksgiving weekend and provided fans with some new music. "I Got Soul" was released alongside the Raekwon-assisted, "Bob James Freestyle" on DSPs. The solo cut finds Ghostface breezing through the soulful production with lavish flexes of wearing Donald Duck Gucci pajamas on the Gulf Of Mexico.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tanning off the Gulf of Mexico

Pan-seared Salmon steaks and mixed vegetables

Donald Duck Gucci pajamas

Four hundred thousand the cubes is all diamonds

