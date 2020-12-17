Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Redman, & Cappadonna Linked On "Buck 50"

There are many who would deem Ghostface Killah's sophomore solo album Supreme Clientele, released on February 8th 2000, one of the greatest hip-hop projects of all time. Others might even reserve a top-five spot for the magnificent chapter of Wu-Tang mythology, executive produced by the visionary tandem of RZA and Ghost-Dieni himself. And while there are plenty of gems packed throughout the project, there's something electrifying about "Buck 50," a tense and frenetic collaboration between Ghost, Method Man, Redman, and Cappadonna.

Over a classic Wu-Tang beat from the RZA, Method Man sets things off with a dexterous opening verse before Ghostface tags in for a few bars, their chemistry long-forged and evident. "The joopy look, my main bitches call me lazy," raps Ghost, amusement in his voice. "Educated birds say, "Ghost you so crazy!" As the tone briefly shifts through a sampled pseudo-hook, Cappadonna drops off some grounded bars before loyal Wu affiliate Redman sinks his murderous teeth into the RZA classic; it's a shame Reggie Noble and Bobby Digital never collided for a more thorough project, as the chemistry is incredible.

Given that it's his album, Ghostface makes sure to close things out in an incredible manner, his absurd lyrics, badass aura, and off-kilter humor shining as he works Mary Poppins linguistics into his punchlines. "Super-cali-fragi-listic-expi-ali-docious / Docious-ali-expi-fragi-listic-cali-super," he raps, in whirlwind fashion. "Cancún, catch me in the room, eating grouper!"

Sound off if you believe Supreme Clientele to be one of the greatest albums of all time.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

The words you talk better be the words you walk

Body you in the bed where the nurses are

Put your vein out, watch me insert the dart

Til it plagues from Bricks to the Persian Gulf

Light circuits off, thirty-third of my brain is off

That explains why my language off

My gun aim and cough, y'all ain't trained to brawl

Y'all more like in training bras

- Redman