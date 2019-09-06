When Ghostface speaks, you listen. It's as simple as that. A legendary emcee boasting both a stellar musical catalog and hip-hop's most storied vernacular, Ghostface has consistently established himself as one of the game's top tier lyricists. Now, he's officially delivered his new album (technically speaking) Ghostface Killahs, a project which has already birthed a pair of ridiculously hard singles like "Conditioning."

Unfortunately for all the streamers out there, the waiting game is still in the cards. As of today, the album is exclusively available on Ghost's online store until next Friday. On the 13th, the project will transition to streaming services in full; should you want to listen to Ghostface Killahs right now, however, you'll need to cough up some dough.

For those boasting less familiarity about the project, be sure to check out the tracklist below. A few Wu-Tang veterans are holding it down accordingly, but for the most part, Ghost is operating as a lone wolf. Are you interested in supporting the one and only Tony Starks?

TRACKLIST:

1. Killah Intro

2. Me, Denny & Darryl f. Method Man & Cappadonna

3. Burner To Burner f. Inspectah Deck & Cappadonna

4. Flex f. Harley

5. News Report (Skit)

6. Conditioning

7. Fly Everything f. Sun God & Shawn Wigs

8. Party Over Here

9. Pistol Smoke f. Solomon Childs

10. Revolution (Skit)

11. New World f. Eamon

12. Waffles & Ice Cream f. Cappadonna

13. The Chase f. Sun God

14. Soursop f. Masta Killa, Harley & Solomon Childs